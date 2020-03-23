|
|
Nancy Lou (Nesbitt) Durda, age 79, Atlanta, Georgia passed away in her home on February 24, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1941 in Wilkes Barre, PA and was the only child born to William Harry Nesbitt and Ann Ivy (Fralick) Nesbitt. She moved to Waynesboro in the late 1960's where she worked and retired from civil service at Fort Ritchie, MD. Nancy moved to Atlanta in 2014 and became an active member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother and friend.
Nancy enjoyed Diet Coke, reading, crafting, gardening, decorating, cooking, and shopping! She also enjoyed spending time with her dog Kee Kee and her friends, over the phone and in person.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Durda Dietrich and her husband Dean Edgar Dietrich of Atlanta, GA and Danielle Durda Kirby and her husband Ronald Edward Kirby of Fairfield, PA; four grandchildren, Ian Michael Dietrich, Danielle Ann Dietrich, Mackenzie Kirby, Max Quinn Kirby; and great-granddaughter, Phoenix Ann Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Sean Michael Durda.
On February 29th, the Celebration of Life service and reception were held at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs, GA.
If desired, notes of condolences may be sent to Donna Dietrich 6140 Riverwood Drive. Sandy Springs, GA 30328 or Danielle Kirby 2450 Waynesboro Pike Fairfield, PA 17320.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 23, 2020