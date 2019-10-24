|
Nancy Louise Williams 79, of Smithsburg, Maryland died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home. Born December 7, 1939, Nancy was the fifth of six daughters born to Eugene and Marie Barkdoll of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Nancy graduated from Waynesboro High School and continued through nursing school. She started her career at Bethesda Naval Hospital before moving to Washington County Hospital. Nancy retired in 2006 after more than 40 years of hospital service. Ms. Williams is predeceased by her son John Wesley Williams in 1999. She is survived by one daughter, Carri M. Daiker of Hedgesville, WV. Also four grandchildren, Grace, Eli, and Joshua Daiker of Hedgesville, WV and John Wesley Williams II of Wimber, PA. Three great grandchildren, John Wesley Williams III, Killian Creed Williams, and Lucian Atreus Williams also of Wimber, PA. She will be missed by all. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to FoodBank.com or . A memorial honoring her life will be held at Keystone Family Restaurant in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 17 from 4:00-6:00PM.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 24, 2019