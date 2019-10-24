Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keystone Family Restaurant
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Louise Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Louise Williams


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Louise Williams Obituary
Nancy Louise Williams 79, of Smithsburg, Maryland died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home. Born December 7, 1939, Nancy was the fifth of six daughters born to Eugene and Marie Barkdoll of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Nancy graduated from Waynesboro High School and continued through nursing school. She started her career at Bethesda Naval Hospital before moving to Washington County Hospital. Nancy retired in 2006 after more than 40 years of hospital service. Ms. Williams is predeceased by her son John Wesley Williams in 1999. She is survived by one daughter, Carri M. Daiker of Hedgesville, WV. Also four grandchildren, Grace, Eli, and Joshua Daiker of Hedgesville, WV and John Wesley Williams II of Wimber, PA. Three great grandchildren, John Wesley Williams III, Killian Creed Williams, and Lucian Atreus Williams also of Wimber, PA. She will be missed by all. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to FoodBank.com or . A memorial honoring her life will be held at Keystone Family Restaurant in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 17 from 4:00-6:00PM.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.