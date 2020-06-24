NANCY M. (CAMPBELL) SHEFFLER 1941-2020

Mrs. Nancy M. (Campbell) Sheffler, 78, of N. Garfield St., Ext., Waynesboro, PA, passed away and went to be with her loving husband of nearly 60 years on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Homewood at Williamsport.
Born July 20, 1941 in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elijah D. and Claire (Beechley) Campbell.
Mrs. Sheffler was a graduate of Smithsburg, MD High School with the Class of 1959
She and her husband, the late Mr. Donald E. Sheffler, Sr., were married July 2, 1959. Mr. Sheffler passed away March 8, 2018.
Mrs. Sheffler was a longtime employee of the Waynesboro Hospital, beginning as a secretary in the Lab and later working as an administrative assistant in the Human Resources department. She later owned and operated Sheffler's Uniform Shop in Waynesboro for over 20 years.
A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed doing embroidery in her spare time.
Mrs. Sheffler is survived by three sons, Donald Sheffler, Jr. and his wife Susan and Daniel Sheffler and his wife Kimberly, all of Waynesboro and David Sheffler and his wife, Kristin of Williamsport, MD; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Campbell Rowe and Theresa Campbell Poole; two brothers, Sam Campbell and Clifford Campbell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alberta Calendar; and one brother, Herbert Campbell.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 24, 2020.