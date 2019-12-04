|
|
Mrs. Natalie L. (Brown) Newcomer, 78, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in her home.
She was born September 3, 1941 in Chambersburg, PA. Mrs. Newcomer spent the first 13 years of her life in an orphanage before being adopted by the late Richard and Elizabeth (Speaks) Brown.
She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1960 and held a degree in Accounting and Business from the University of Maryland.
She and her husband of over 59 years, Bennett Newcomer, were married February 27, 1960. They resided in San Antonio, TX before transferring to Andrews Air Force Base. They later lived in Upper Marlboro, MD before moving to Arlington (Crystal City), VA, returning to Waynesboro in 1984.
Mrs. Newcomer worked as a hairdresser and also a teller at United Bank & Trust Company. She later was manager and Vice President of Maryland National Bank and the comptroller for several local companies until 1987 when she founded Maranatha Ministry, Inc., Chambersburg, PA. She has served with the ministry for over 32 years.
She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, Waynesboro, where she served as an Elder and The Order of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Newcomer was especially devoted to her ministry work and loved praising the Lord.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Craig L. Newcomer and his wife, Jenna of Chambersburg and Cris A. Newcomer and his fiancé Lynn Smith of Smithsburg, MD; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Natalie leaves behind many additional friends and loved ones including a very special friend, Kathy Fike.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 9, 2019 in Calvary Assembly of God Church, 116 Snider Avenue, Waynesboro with Pastor Dwan Newsome officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019 in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg and the public is welcome to attend.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Maranatha Ministry, Inc., 195 W. Loudon Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019