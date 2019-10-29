Home

J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Nitaya Russell


1942 - 2019
Nitaya Russell Obituary
Nitaya Russell, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA.
She was born June 6, 1942 in Udorn, Thailand.
She had a love for animals.
She was employed by Chestnut Logs Restaurant for over 20 years.
Nitaya was the loving mother of Donna Russell of Miami, FL. She also leaves behind her canine companion, Charlie and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Virgil Cain Officiating.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
