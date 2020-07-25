O. Lorraine (Miller) Stine, age 101, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Greencastle died Wednesday evening July 22, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born April 29, 1919 in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Media A. (Frantz) Miller. Her husband Charles E. Stine died March 13, 2003.
Lorraine worked as a nurse's aide at Hearthstone Home in Waynesboro and at the Shook Home in Chambersburg. She was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle and had volunteered at the Waynesboro Hospital.
Surviving family are a grandson Greg E. Weaver and wife Cherie of Greencastle, three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Christiana and Andrew Weaver and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Linda K. Weaver, sisters, Irene M. Brindle, Elsie V. Wishard, Margaret K. Lesher, Anna Miller, a brother Arthur Miller and infant brother Omar Miller.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund 6596 Orphanage Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com