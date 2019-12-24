|
Pamela J. Fultz, 63, of Waynesboro, PA, entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Born October 4, 1956 in Chambersburg, PA, she is the daughter of the late Paul and Louise (Bollinger) Daywalt.
She married Jan H. Fultz on March 8, 1975 in the Trinity Chapel, Waynesboro.
She is a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, Waynesboro, where she was very involved; she sang in the choir, was part of the nursery staff and taught Sunday school and Awana for over 25 years.
Pam loved to spend time with her family. Her children and grandchildren are her pride and joy. She has a sweet, joyful personality and a beautiful smile. Her positive attitude inspires everyone she meets.
In addition to her husband, Jan, she is survived by two daughters: Casey Nesbitt and her husband, Brad of Smithsburg, MD; Sarah Emory and her husband, Justin of Waynesboro; five grandchildren: Carter, Cadyn, Kaylee, Kayden and Harper; one sister, Carolyn Walter and her husband Carroll and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Sterner.
A Celebration of Pamela's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Grace Baptist Church, 623 N. Grant St. Ext. Waynesboro, PA, with Pastor John Scahill officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Pastor Guy Nesbitt officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 26th in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 24, 2019