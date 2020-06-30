Pamela Jean (Hissong) Bragunier passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born on December 13, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the
daughter of Paul Leslie and Emma Gertrude (Meyers) Hissong of
Greencastle. She graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School with the
Class of 1967. She married James Bragunier July 3, 1971. She worked at
Regency Thermographers in Waynesboro and retired after 45 years of
service in 2013. Pam was an avid flower gardener, loved traveling with
the Golden Girls, oil painting, world travel, loved spending time with
her "favorite" grandson, Sunday tea's with her sisters and nieces, as
well as, trail riding with her husband Jim. One of her beloved memories
was growing up on her family's farm and was blessed to live a country
life. Surviving is her husband Jim of almost 49 years, daughter Jill
Stouffer, son-in-law Jason Stouffer, and favorite grandson Evan
Stouffer, Greencastle, siblings Carolyn Waltz, Greencastle, Thelma
Rosenquist, Greencastle. Pam was proceeded in death by a sister Faye
Burkett and a brother Daryl Hissong. In lieu of flowers, contributions
can be given to her church, Hollowell Church, 14807 Hollowell Church
Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at Hollowell
Church at 14807 Hollowell Church Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
She was born on December 13, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the
daughter of Paul Leslie and Emma Gertrude (Meyers) Hissong of
Greencastle. She graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School with the
Class of 1967. She married James Bragunier July 3, 1971. She worked at
Regency Thermographers in Waynesboro and retired after 45 years of
service in 2013. Pam was an avid flower gardener, loved traveling with
the Golden Girls, oil painting, world travel, loved spending time with
her "favorite" grandson, Sunday tea's with her sisters and nieces, as
well as, trail riding with her husband Jim. One of her beloved memories
was growing up on her family's farm and was blessed to live a country
life. Surviving is her husband Jim of almost 49 years, daughter Jill
Stouffer, son-in-law Jason Stouffer, and favorite grandson Evan
Stouffer, Greencastle, siblings Carolyn Waltz, Greencastle, Thelma
Rosenquist, Greencastle. Pam was proceeded in death by a sister Faye
Burkett and a brother Daryl Hissong. In lieu of flowers, contributions
can be given to her church, Hollowell Church, 14807 Hollowell Church
Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at Hollowell
Church at 14807 Hollowell Church Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 30, 2020.