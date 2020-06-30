Pamela Jean (Hissong) Bragunier passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born on December 13, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the

daughter of Paul Leslie and Emma Gertrude (Meyers) Hissong of

Greencastle. She graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School with the

Class of 1967. She married James Bragunier July 3, 1971. She worked at

Regency Thermographers in Waynesboro and retired after 45 years of

service in 2013. Pam was an avid flower gardener, loved traveling with

the Golden Girls, oil painting, world travel, loved spending time with

her "favorite" grandson, Sunday tea's with her sisters and nieces, as

well as, trail riding with her husband Jim. One of her beloved memories

was growing up on her family's farm and was blessed to live a country

life. Surviving is her husband Jim of almost 49 years, daughter Jill

Stouffer, son-in-law Jason Stouffer, and favorite grandson Evan

Stouffer, Greencastle, siblings Carolyn Waltz, Greencastle, Thelma

Rosenquist, Greencastle. Pam was proceeded in death by a sister Faye

Burkett and a brother Daryl Hissong. In lieu of flowers, contributions

can be given to her church, Hollowell Church, 14807 Hollowell Church

Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at Hollowell

Church at 14807 Hollowell Church Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.



