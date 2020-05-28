|
|
Mr. Paul M. "Yogi" Ringenary, 74, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of South Mountain, PA, died Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born March 15, 1946 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late George A. and Madeline M. (Baker) Ringenary.
Mr. Ringenary was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School and later served in the United States Air Force for several years. During his time in the service he was stationed in Korea.
He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after more than 25 years of service.
Mr. Ringenary enjoyed hunting, fishing, puzzles, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by one son, Daniel P. Ringenary and his wife, Valerie of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Levi Ringenary and Ivan Ringenary; one sister, Elaine Gulla; one brother, George Ringenary; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The South Mountain Fire Department, P.O. Box 92, South Mountain, PA 17261 or South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 28, 2020