Paul T. Lochstampfor, 56, of Loysville and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home. After a valiant battle with cancer, he got his final wish to come home and was surrounded by his beloved family and pups as he transitioned into the arms of his Lord and Savior.
Born February 5, 1963 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the Rev. Edward Lochstampfor and the late Irene (Spivey) Lochstampfor.
Paul was the owner of Lochstampfor Funeral Home in Waynesboro and Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville.
A graduate of Brockton High School, Paul went on to receive his funeral director degree from Catonsville CCBC and continued his studies at several colleges.
He was a master embalmer and a true advocate for funeral service; from the perspective of both the funeral professional and the families being served. He served in many roles in professional organizations including Tri-County Funeral Directors Association; Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and the local Capital City FDA, where he was vice-president.
In addition to his heart for service in the funeral homes, Paul valued his service to his community by his activity in Rotary Club and Lions Club.
Through Rotary, he developed a high school program through the FBLA teaching students valuable life lessons in finance.
He was also a longtime Little League umpire and twice was umpire for the Little League World Series in Cooperstown.
Paul's faith was foremost in his life. He was a former member of Ringgold Church of Christ in Smithsburg, MD and was currently attending Snyder's United Methodist Church in New Bloomfield. Through his entire illness, he never lost his faith and hope in the Lord, and knowing he is in the loving arms of Jesus brings great comfort to his family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 25 years: Angella (Buckles) Lochstampfor; his father: The Rev. Edward Lochstampfor; his two sons: Benjamin E. Lochstampfor (and his wife, Susan), and Nathaniel D. Lochstampfor (and his girlfriend, Faith Helman); his brother: Mark Lochstampfor (and his wife, Ann); his niece: Erin Lochstampfor; his nephew: Adam Lochstampfor; his best buddies, his pups Shiloh and Duke and many other family members, friends and colleagues, all of whom will miss him greatly.
Services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Snyder's United Methodist Church, 1724 New Bloomfield Road, New Bloomfield, with the Rev. William E. Pipp officiating.
Viewings will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at the Waynesboro Chapel of Lochstampfor Funeral Home, 48 S. Church Street, Waynesboro; and from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Friday at Snyder's Church.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences and flowers may be made at https://www.lochstampforfh.com/
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Angela Piatt Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship.
C/O Rotary Club of Waynesboro
P.O Box 523
Waynesboro, PA, 17268
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 22, 2020