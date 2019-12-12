|
Paul Wilbur Helman, age 69, of Greencastle, PA, passed away with family by his side at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. Born February 22, 1950, in Chambersburg, PA. He was the son of the late Wilbur Roy and Ruby Gordon Helman.
Paul was a 1968 graduate of James Buchanan High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from the former Shippensburg State Teacher's College in 1971 and his Master's in Education in 1972 from Shippensburg. He was also a graduate of the former Western Maryland College with two additional Master's in Administration and Counseling. His career spanned 35 years with three school districts. They were Greencastle-Antrim, Tuscarora, and Waynesboro. He spent 25 years in Waynesboro until he retired in 2011.
Paul continued working in retirement as a licensed professional counselor and a registered play therapist, working for Family Care Services in Chambersburg and Spiritrust Lutheran Services. Paul was a member of Ebenezer United Brethren Church where he served on the board, sung in the choir, assisted with youth Sunday school classes, participated in life groups, and served on various committees within the church.
He was a dedicated and loving family man. He coached at various levels including his children's sporting activities. Paul enjoyed sports, music, going to concerts, travel, especially cruises, and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.
Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Marchia Elliott Helman, whom he married on May 14, 1972; two children, Derek P. Helman (wife Brecke) of Martinsburg, WV and Kylene M. Swain (husband Colin) of Greencastle, PA; and six grandchildren, Lennon, Crew, Nash, and Denver Helman and Kiersten and Brady Swain.
He dealt with heart failure for 20 years. He received a heart pump January 30, 2014. In those years until his passing he suffered with many other complications. He was a brave and courageous warrior until the end.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Ebenezer United Brethren Church, 3661 Williamson Rd, Greencastle, PA, where Pastor David Grove will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA and on Monday one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 12, 2019