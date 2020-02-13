|
Mrs. Pauline Louise (Benshoff) Anthony, 91, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the home of her niece, Elizabeth Lesher.
Born August 23, 1928 in Quincy Township, Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Bernice (Mickley) Benshoff.
Mrs. Anthony was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1947.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Richard W. Anthony, were married July 31, 1953. Mr. Anthony passed away March 4, 1998.
Mrs. Anthony was employed by Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Landis Tool Company and prior to her retirement, Penn State University Mont Alto Campus.
She was a member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by one brother, Clayton Benshoff of Mont Alto; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Elsie King, Marie McCleary, Luella Helman and Lois Hess; and two brothers, Lloyd Benshoff and Arden Benshoff.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, 117 S. Church St., Waynesboro with Pastor John Weber officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, 117 S. Church St., Waynesboro PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 13, 2020