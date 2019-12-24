|
|
Mrs. Phyllis J. (Dawson) Potter, 81, of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Quincy Village Nursing Home.
Born March 8, 1938 in Van Lear, KY, she was the daughter of the late Ersel and Maude (Hill) Dawson.
Mrs. Potter attended Scottsdale, OH High School.
She and her husband of over 63 years, Mr. Samuel B. Potter, were married January 31, 1956 in Beaver, OH.
Throughout her working years, Mrs. Potter was employed as manager and head waitress of various restaurants all over the United States while her husband served in the military. For over 43 years she was self-employed as an antique dealer who specialized in very unique glassware and other antique pieces.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Michael R. Potter and his wife, Cindy of Fayetteville, PA and Randall G. Potter and his wife, Gloria of Ephrata, PA; seven grandchildren; one sister, Betty Sukup of South Dakota; three brothers, James Dawson, Ralph Dawson and Paul Dawson, all of Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Roger D. Potter and Timothy J. Potter; one grandson, Clay A. Potter; and sister, Willowdean Dawson.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 24, 2019