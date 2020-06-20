Randolph M. Finney
1934 - 2020
Mr. Randolph M. Finney, 85, of Creager Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, June 18. He had been in failing health for the past year.
Born November 17, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Mayburn S. (Fitz) Finney.
Mr. Finney was employed by Landis Tool Company, Landis Machine Company and Glide Line Company, all of Waynesboro; Crown Cork and Seal Company and Litton Company, both of Baltimore and Fairchild Aircraft Manufacturing, Hagerstown, MD. Prior to his retirement in 1989, he worked in quality control at Mack Truck Manufactuirng, Hagerstown.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Fairview Ward, Waynesboro, where he served in many callings throughout his life including, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric, Membership Clerk, a Counselor in the Young Men Presidency, a Sunday School Teacher, and a faithful Home Teacher. He was called to serve as Scout Master to Troop 31 of the Boy Scouts of America and in 2008 was awarded the Irving "Pop" Stoner Award for 50 years of service to Scouting.
He was also was a member of Waynesboro Fish and Game Association. He loved fishing, hunting, camping with his family, and building stone walls to beautify and landscape his home. His favorite hobby was researching his Family History which he could document back hundreds of years. He loved to tell stories and jokes hoping he could help people smile.
Mr. Finney is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Mrs. Mildred L. (Socks) Finney, whom he married December 24, 1954; two daughters and one son-in-law, Camille C. & David A. Bowie and Lisa L. Coleman, all of Waynesboro; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Emily D. Wingert of Hanover, PA; one brother, George E. Finney of Mont Alto, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Randolph M. Finney, Jr. and one sister, Rebecca A. Dill.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Bishop Michael Hanosek officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., Sunday afternoon, in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Mission Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Fairview Ward, 11887 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 and flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
22
Service
02:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
