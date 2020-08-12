1/1
Randy “Butch” LeRoy Hartman
1961 - 2020
Randy "Butch" LeRoy Hartman, 59, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully with his family on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, Bozeman, MT.

Born July 23, 1961, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne L. and Patricia R. (Pittman) Hartman. He married his wife, Raffaela, on June 17, 2019.

Butch was an Engineer with BAE Systems, Inc., for 33 years and served in the US Army from 1979 to 1983, stationed in both Colorado Springs, CO and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen, MD. He attended Hartford Community College in Hartford, MD, where he studied accounting. He was a Member of the Greencastle VFW and the Greencastle American Legion.

Butch loved spending time with his family and he was a free spirit that lived and loved life on his own terms.

Surviving family are his wife, Raffaela, of Dunnellon, FL; son, Jason Hartman and wife, Katie, of Greencastle, PA; daughter, Randi Hartman and partner, Dave Bupp, of Waynesboro, PA; son, Thomas Hartman, and wife, Shanna, of Hagerstown, MD; daughter, Pia Hartman, of York, PA; and, son, Miguel Hartman, at home; 8 grandchildren, Skyler, Shaun, Ryan, Joey, Josalynn, Alex, Jaden and Isabella; his beloved puppies, Pepe and Coco; 3 sisters, Karla Daley, and husband, Keith, of Greencastle, PA; Kelly Mays, and husband, Mike, of San Jacinto, CA; and, Katrina Dempsey, and husband, Bill, of Leesburg, FL; and, 5 nieces and nephews, Melody, Amanda, Brooke, Cameron and Aggie.

Graveside services and burial with military honors provided by the Chambersburg VFW Honor Guard, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Chip Stottlemeyer officiating. Local arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
