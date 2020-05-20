|
|
Mr. Randy E. Bakner, 66, of Waynesboro passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.
Born July 29, 1953 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene F. and Mildred (Barnes) Bakner.
He and his wife of over 47 years Joyce (Verdier) Bakner were married August 18, 1972 at Blue Rock Church in Waynesboro.
Randy enjoyed woodworking, picnics and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three daughters, Lori Cornette and her husband Walt of Greencastle, Lisa Peiffer and her husband Timothy of Waynesboro and Ashlie Funkhauser and her husband Kevin of Waynesboro; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister Gloria Freeman of Waynesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 20, 2020