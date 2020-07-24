1/
Ray I. Martin
1937 - 2020
Ray I. Martin , 82 of Greencastle, PA, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Chamberburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 5, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Nathan S. Martin and the late Bertha (Baer) Martin. Ray was a member of Waynecastle Mennonite Church. He is survived by his wife Eunice L. Martin; son, Eldon R. Martin (Joanne),of Spring Grove, PA; daughter, Sandra J. Eby (Arlin) of Greencastle, PA; Dale V. Martin (Barbara) of Craig, CO; son-in-law, Daryl Landis (Charity) of Alturas, CA; 34 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; a sister, Julia M. Shank (Richard) of Hagerstown, MD; and a brother. Richard L. Martin (Lois) of Waynesboro, PA He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina F. Landis and one grandson. Services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Waynecastle Mennonite Church, 10617 Five Forks Rd Waynesboro, PA, with the Waynecastle Mennonite Church Ministry officiating. A visitation will be at the church, Sunday, July 26, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with an additional hour viewing prior to the funeral service on Monday. Interment will be at the Waynecastle Mennonite Church Cemetery,Waynesboro, PA . The family requests an omission of Flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Waynecastle Mennonite Church
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waynecastle Mennonite Church
JUL
27
Service
10:00 AM
Waynecastle Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
