Renee E. (Smith) Baumgardner
1958 - 2020
Mrs. Renee E. (Smith) Baumgardner, 61, of Amsterdam Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her home.
Born July 3, 1958 in Washington, IN, she was the daughter of the late James and Phyllis Colleen (Phillips) Smith.
Mrs. Baumgardner received her Associate's Degree in Child Care Services.
She was employed by Waynesboro Day Care Center and as a waitress at the Parlor House Restaurant for a number of years.
Mrs. Baumgardner enjoyed being with children, reading, flowers and golden retrievers.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin W. Baumgardner; two sons, Jason Baumgardner and his wife, Katie of Washington D.C. and Michael Baumgardner of New Orleans, LA; former daughter-in-law, Peggy Wendle and her husband, Walt; four grandchildren, Brittany, Michael, Jr., Erica and Kahlan; one great-grandchild, Jayden; two sisters, Karen Lawalin and her husband, David of Auburn, KY and Lola "Jeannie" Wires and her husband, Ed of Bedford, IN; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Smith.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 6, 2020.
