Rev. H. Clayton Moyer, 93, of Northfield Drive, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in his home.
Born April 13, 1926 in Blooming Glen, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. H. Clayton and Bessie (Lindaman) Moyer.
Rev. Moyer received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franklin and Marshall College and his Master of Divinity form Lancaster Theological Seminary.
He and his wife, the late, Polly S. (Smith) Moyer, were married July 26, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Moyer passed away February 26, 2010.
Rev. Moyer served as a longtime pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro, where he continued to preach and share at various church events throughout his retirement. While at the church he was the founder of Trinity Players Theater Group. Rev. Moyer also worked as a therapist for Hoffman Homes for Children and Youth, Pastoral Counselor for Waynesboro Human Services, riding instructor for Franklin County, PA Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, as director of Pastoral Care and Chemical Substance Educator and Counselor at Brooklane Psychiatric Center, Hagerstown, MD and was admitted into membership for the College of Chaplains in 1981.
He served on the Membership Committees on Christian Education and Higher Education of the former Mercersburg Synod; served as secretary of Board of Directors for Camp Michaux; Homewood Church Home Board of Directors; Hoffman Home for Children Board of Directors where he served as President from 1968-1972; Past President of Mercersburg Association; Penn Central Conference Board of Directors; Waynesboro Council of Churches where he served as Past President; Waynesboro Ministerium where he served as Past President; Franklin County Mental Health Association Board of Directors where he served as Past President; Pennsylvania Mental Health Association Board of Directors; Pennsylvania Council on Therapeutic Horsemanship; and Past President of Waynesboro Rotary Club.
Rev. Moyer is survived by a son, Peter Moyer and wife Sue Ann of State College, PA; daughters, Kristin Fandl and husband James of LaGrangeville, NY; Melissa Moyer and significant other, Dr. Michael Cannaday of Washington D.C., grandchildren, Christopher Moyer and his wife, Jacquelynn, Jeffrey Moyer and his wife, Catherine, Tyler Fandl and his wife, Annie, Hannah Fandl and Emma Fandl; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Moyer, Heidi Fandl, and Mack Henry Fandl; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Druckenmiller officiating.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
