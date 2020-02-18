|
Mr. Richard C. Hill, 88, of Waynesboro, died Friday morning, February 14, 2020 in The Leland of Laurel Run, Waynesboro.
Born February 17, 1931 in Hadley, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (McVicker) Hill.
Mr. Hill graduated from Hadley High School with the Class of 1949.
He and his wife of over 68 years, Helen C. (Gleason) Hill, were married on October 19, 1951 in Meadville, PA.
Mr. Hill was a truck driver for Thomas Industries, Hall's Trucking, and Ryder Trucks. He retired in 1990.
He was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, Outdoor World Camping Club, and Sam's Club Camping Club.
Mr. Hill was very dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed gardening, attending local country music events, being a backyard mechanic, and in his earlier years - caring for his horse.
In addition to being survived by his wife, he was the loving father of four children, Steven C. Hill of Waynesboro, Karen R. Harbaugh and her husband, Jack of Greencastle, Cynthia A. Falce and her husband, Edward of Duncansville, PA, and Thomas M. Hill and his wife, Karen of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Smith of Orwell, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Schumann and Dorothy Hill; and two brothers, Robert Hill and Eugene Hill.
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Ruth Ward officiating. Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 in Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, PA and the public is welcome to attend.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Tuesday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 S. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 18, 2020