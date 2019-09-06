|
|
Richard E. Stouffer, son of Breton Earl Stouffer and Ruth (Koser) Stouffer, has died at the age of 96.
Born in Waynesboro, PA, he graduated from Washington Township High School, Mercersburg Academy, and Cornell University where he received his Degree in Civil Engineering. At a Cornell Dance he met coed June Tonnesen. They married in 1948. Their children numbered five: Laura, Anne, Richard Brenton, Joan, and Robert.
During World War II he served in the Pacific Theater with the Navy as an Officer with the Seabees. Sports were integral to his scholastics in High School, Prep School, and College. He lettered in High School track, football and basketball. His County record in the high jump stood for 23 years and lettered in track while at Cornell University.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, joining in 1954, and a former member of the Methodist Church. He spent his career with and retired from the Dupont Company.
His hobbies included photography both in capturing great moments onto film and in developing many of those photos himself. He was an avid listener and collector of swing music, traditional jazz, and also enjoyed classical piano. He was never happier than when listening to and watching June play the piano. He was awed by her talent. His many interests included golf, fishing, canoeing, reading, and a lifelong love of feeding and watching birds at his feeders. He also enjoyed anything to do with "Laurel & Hardy". Humor was central to his pleasant and comforting demeanor.
He will be lovingly missed but in good hands….
He was predeceased by his wife June, and children Richard Brenton and Anne. He was blessed with four handsome grandsons, their charming wives and seven handsome great grandsons.
Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 6, 2019