RICHARD I. HERSH 1935-2020
Mr. Richard I. Hersh, 84, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born September 18, 1935 in Manchester, Md., he was the son of the late Walter E. and Hilda V. (Barnhart) Hersh.
He graduated from Westminster (Md.) High School with the class of 1953. He later received his bachelor's degree from Western Maryland College in 1957.
Mr. Hersh served with the United States Army for three years during which he was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. and Fort Chaffee, Ark.
He and his wife, the late Joann H. (Hollinger) Hersh, were married on July 25, 1959 in Littlestown, Pa.
Mr. Hersh taught social studies in the Waynesboro Area School District for over 30 years. During his years with the school district, he was a longtime high school baseball and football coach. He helped to secure the only district 3 championship in baseball in 1987. He retired in 1988 and was inducted into the Waynesboro Area Senior High School Wall of Fame in October 2018. Following his retirement, he became a licensed insurance rep in the local area.
He was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council. He also was a member of The Waynesboro Country Club, the former B.P.O. Elks Lodge #731, Waynesboro and served on the board of directors of the Waynesboro YMCA.
Mr. Hersh was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
He is survived by three children, Jeffery L. Hersh and his wife, Margaret of Waynesboro, VA, Douglas A. Hersh and his wife, Tracy of Burke, VA, and Debra L. Thompson and her husband, Grant of Glen Allen, VA; five grandchildren, Lauren Hersh, Gillian Hersh, Genevieve Hersh, Jake Thompson, and Brandon Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Myers and one brother, Earl Hersh.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro YMCA, 810 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, Pa. 17268 or The Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, Pa. 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
