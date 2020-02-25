|
Mr. Richard J. Berklite, 91, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 30, 1928 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Daniel A. and Gladys M. (Flory) Berklite.
Mr. Berklite served with the United States Army from November 1950 until October 1952 and was stationed in Germany.
He and his wife of over 57 years, Sally L. (Warren) Berklite, were married on October 20, 1962 in Shippensburg, PA.
Mr. Berklite worked for over 34 years with the Federal Government both at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg and Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD. He later worked 10 years for the State of Pennsylvania, working at various liquor stores in the area.
He was a 50 year member of the Rouzerville Lions Club and was also a member of Eagles Club, Inc., Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, and William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, all of Waynesboro.
Mr. Berklite enjoyed socializing with his friends at the clubs and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Mary Hall (Gary) of Littlestown, PA and Brian Berklite (Angie Peck) of St. Thomas, PA; 1 grandson, Jarrett Hall; one brother, Barry R. Berklite of Waynesboro; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12043 Old Route 16, Waynesboro with Pastor Pam Illick officiating. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 240, Rouzerville, PA 17250.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 25, 2020