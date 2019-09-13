|
Richard Leon "Dick" Coss, 89, (formerly of Ringgold, MD and Hagerstown, MD), passed Monday, September 9, 2019, in the presence of family at Val's Place, Raleigh, NC.
He was born February 24, 1930, in Leitersburg, MD, to the late Virginia Nellie (Huff) Coss and Charles Calvin Coss.
His wife of 65 years, Iolene Reecher Coss, preceded him in death December 28, 2015. They were married January 14, 1950.
He was also preceded by his brother, Charles William Coss, and a daughter-in-law, Karen Ann Coss.
Richard graduated from high school 1947 in Chestertown, MD. He briefly attended Washington College, Chestertown.
He was drafted by the U.S. Army and served from January 1952 to November 1953, seeing action in Korea where he served as a Corporal in the Signals Corp.
After Korea he and Iolene started a family and Richard went to work at Landis Machine Co., Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. In 1961 he went to work at Mack Trucks, Hagerstown, retiring in 1987. He was also part owner of a family business, Williamsport Laundromat, from 1961-1982
A lifelong Democrat, he belonged to numerous Washington County Democratic associations. He was candidate for MD House of Delegates in 1966. He later served on the Washington County Board of Elections from 1989-2003.
Richard belonged to UAW Local 171 and, also served as treasurer for UAW Local 171 retirees. He proudly owned only American made automobiles throughout his entire life.
He was an avid amateur photographer and was happiest spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In 1972 he pioneered a family vacation to Emerald Isle, North Carolina, that evolved into an annual event which has continued for 48 years.
Along with his generous and compassionate heart, his natural ability to bring joy and laughter to every occasion will be fondly remembered.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Hedges and her husband Alan of Smithsburg, three sons, Richard L. Coss, Jr. and wife Janet, of Pittsburgh, PA, Craig A. Coss and wife Susan of Raleigh, NC, and Brian E. Coss of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Lisa M. Tierney, Amy L. Reese, Sarah E. Coss, Ashley W. Fearn, and Bradley Worthington and great grandchildren Elizabeth and Jason Fearn, Elliot Worthington, and Winnie Reese.
Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at J. L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Nancy Green and Mike Cline officiating. Interment will be in Ringgold Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 13, 2019