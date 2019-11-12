|
Richard V. Cordell, 81, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away November 7, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1938 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Benjamin and Rebecca (Rosenberger) Cordell. He had been employed by DeRose Industries for 32 years, and then he was a custodian for CVCS until his retirement. He attended Five Forks Brethren In Christ Church. He enjoyed the outdoors in his garden. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and Bill Elliott racing fan.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy McKee Cordell and their two sons: Richard E. (husband of Juanita) Cordell of Chambersburg and James E. (husband of Sheri) Davis-Cordell of Chambersburg, He has three grandchildren; Jasmine, Destiny, and Declan Cordell. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Minnich of Waynesboro, PA. He was preceded in death by six sisters, including his twin sister, Rosalie, and six brothers.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday Nov. 15th at 2:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg with Rev. Bill Shank officiating. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 12, 2019