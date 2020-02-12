Home

Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
Ricky Lee Bricker


1960 - 2020
Ricky Lee Bricker Obituary
Ricky Lee Bricker, age 60, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 24, 1960, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Nancy Lee Shackelford Bricker and the late Harry Richard "Dick" Bricker.
A 1978 graduate of the Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School and of the former Franklin County Vo-Tech School, Ricky went on to work as a mechanic. He was ASE Certified and was lastly employed by Bowhead, a subcontractor, as a mechanic working in Letterkenny Army Depot. Ricky was a social member of the American Legion and the VFW, both in Greencastle, PA. He was also a life-member of A.B.A.T.E. He enjoyed motorcycles and dirt track racing. Ricky was a former Crew Chief for Darrell Schimmel and current Crew Chief for Justin Weaver. He was on the Steering Committee of Operation God Bless America and a prior I.A.M Union Stewart.
In addition to his mother, Ricky is survived by his sister, Jackie Shockey of Greencastle, PA and a Nephew, Derick Webber of Mercersburg, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastor Murray B. Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Operation God Bless America, 10080 Churchhill Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
