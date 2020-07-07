Robert E. Carbaugh, 89 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Born June 13, 1931 in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Ivan D. & Dora (Cline) Carbaugh. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Joann E. Carbaugh, and son, Timothy I. Carbaugh, both who died in 1992. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. Robert worked for many years with the Fairfield School District, serving as their Grounds Director. He was a life member of the Greenstone Apostolic Church in Fairfield. Survivors include his granddaughter, Sarah E. Carbaugh of Fairfield, daughter-in-law, Dorothy R. Carbaugh of Fairfield and a sister, R. Elaine Gilland of Fairfield. In addition to his wife and son, he was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Socks. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield with Rev. Eugene Cline, officiating. Interment will be in the Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Greenstone Apostolic Church, 2509 Iron Springs, Road, Fairfield, PA l7320. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.