Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Robert M. Gingerick


1955 - 2019
Robert M. Gingerick Obituary
Mr. Robert M. Gingerick, 64, of 152 West North Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in his home.
Born July 1, 1955 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harry D., Jr. and Lucy Ann (Sanders) Gingerick.
Mr. Gingerick worked in warehousing most of his life. He also was employed as a mechanic and for a printing company. He was last employed as a security guard at Food Lion Distribution Center.
He was known for his love of the Denver Broncos and was an avid fan of NASCAR. He always enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Mr. Gingerick is survived by his wife of 13 years, Mrs. Melissa (DeHart) Gingerick, whom he married June 3, 2006; step-daughter, Jessica L. Burdett; step-grandchildren, Jay'Dain Burdett, Dominic Simpson and Nyessa George; sisters, Donna Marie (Gingerick) Breon and Christi Ann (Gingerick) Kelley; nieces, Tara Ann Kelley, Nicole Kelley and Dawn Renee Breon; nephew, Donald Richard Breon, Jr.; and a number of aunts and uncles.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
