Mr. Robert O. Gossert, 81, of Anthony Highway, Waynesboro, died Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, in his home.
Born July 24, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Violet (Baker) Gossert.
He attended Waynesboro Area Schools, receiving his GED while in the service
Mr. Gossert served in the United States Air Force for five years where he was stationed in Minot, ND, Frankfurt, Germany & Peshawar, Pakistan.
He and his wife of over 36 years, Mrs. Lynn A. (McDaniel) Gossert, were married August 7, 1983.
Mr. Gossert was employed by Mitchell Machine Shop, Landis Tool Company and was a bartender at the Stardust Lounge for a number of years. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA for 25 years.
He was a member of Owls Club, Eagles Club, Inc. Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758, Joe Stickell American Legion Post # 15, William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, Brothers of the Brush, served as a volunteer firefighter with A.T.H. & L. Fire Company for 25 years and served as a Director at Waynesboro Fish and Game where he set up the archery range and was chairman of the Lake Committee.
Mr. Gossert enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his youngest grandson, Ares. He also enjoyed his many friends at The Parlor House, trips to Ocean City, the family dog, Chunk, listening to country music, hunting, and fishing. Mr. Gossert was also an avid Trump supporter and Penn State football fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Theresa Gossert Russey and her husband, Robert of Decatur, TX, Thomas A. Gossert and his wife, Jen of Waynesboro, and Robert "Andy" Gossert and his fiancée, Jade Minnick of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Colleen Russey Ratliff and her husband, Luke, Timothy Russey and Ares Michael Gossert; twin sisters, Jackie Barnhart of Zullinger and Darlene Socks of Waynesboro; close friend and cousin, Delbert Gossert; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne Gossert, Donna Rudy, Sandy Wantz and Lenny Gossert.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse, Steph and aide, Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: The at www.heart.org or to Heartland Hospice, 417 Phoenix Dr., Unit A Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 9, 2020