Robert Palmer "Bob" Wyant, 88, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home of Boonsboro, MD.
Born June 6, 1931 in Elkton, VA, he was the son of the late George William Wyant and Mamie Ethel (Hammers) Wyant.
Bob was a graduate of Hagerstown High School class of 1949 and attended Hagerstown Junior College.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Airforce.
He was employed by Central Chemical Corporation from 1970-1990 and Helena Chemical Company from 1990 until he retired in 1992.
He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Friendship Lodge #84 AF&AM where he served as a past Master, Cumberland Scottish Rite 32, Morris Frock American Legion post 42 and Eagles Club Inc. of Waynesboro.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise Bromley Wyant whom he married September 29, 1962, daughter, Julianne L. Whittington and husband C. William Whittington, Jr., grandsons, Zachary W. Whittington and wife Emily and John R. Whittington, great-grandson, Brian William Whittington and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Genevieve Wyant and Louise Wyant Boykin and brothers, Owen Wyant and Jesse Wyant.
Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Randy Reed officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, with military honors provided by Morris Frock American Legion post 42 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home with a Masonic Ceremony held at 7pm by Friendship Lodge #84.
The family sends a special thanks to all the staff at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home for their kindness, care and love they provided to Robert and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert Wyant to the Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home Building Fund at 8507 Mapleville Rd. Boonsboro, MD, 21713.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 13, 2020