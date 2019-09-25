|
Robert W. Kent of Waynesboro passed away on September 22, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. He was born April 19, 1963 at Dewitt Army Hospital , Ft. Belvoir, VA. He was the son of William Alfred Kent and Dorothy Agnus Kent who preceded him in death. He is survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters, of which he lost one in 2016. Raised in Franklin County PA since 1971 Robert graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1981. After graduation he joined the United States Army, serving 14 years all over the globe as a Combat Engineer Bridge Crewman. While in the service he rose from Private to Sergeant and held positions as Squad Leader to Company Training NCO then to Company Operations Sergeant as he moved up the ranks. He held himself as well as the men under and over him to the highest standards. He was awarded several awards and medals throughout his 14 year career in the Army. He lost his right leg below the knee in 2008 from an illness then lost his left leg above the knee in 2016 from the same illness but never gave up. He always tried to inspire others to do the same as he always tried to encourage them to move forward. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetary along side his fellow fallen brothers and sisters as well as his parents who proudly served this great country.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 25, 2019