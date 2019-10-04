|
Ronald G. Hurley, 74, of Carroll Valley, PA, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home.
Born November 12, 1944 in Lantz, MD, he was the son of the late Merhl E. and Irene E. (Kendall) Hurley. He was the husband of 12 years to Regina "Jeanne" M. (Myers) Hurley.
Ron was a graduate of Fairfield High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Homes by Keystone in Waynesboro, PA. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association, Waynesboro Moose Lodge, and the Fairfield AMVETS. Ron was a hunter's educational instructor for over 40 years, an avid hunter, and enjoyed playing horseshoes and calling BINGO at the Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by sisters, Shirley Wolfe of Smithsburg, Phyllis Hahn of Emmitsburg, and Linda Smith of Blue Ridge Summit; brothers, Kenneth Hurley of Hagerstown and Jack Hurley of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Harold Hurley; and sister, Helen Bowman.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Private burial will follow at Mt. Bethel UMC Cemetery in Foxville, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 4, 2019