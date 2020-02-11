|
|
Mr. Ronald Henry "Ronnie" Holderness, 72, of Susquehanna Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in his home.
Born August 26, 1947 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Harold and Bernice (Peusch) Holderness.
Mr. Holderness was a graduate of Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, MD.
He was employed by the Federal Government with the Department of Defense as part of National Imaging and Mapping Agency (NIMA) until his retirement in 2002. During his tenure, he was the recipient of various achievements and awards. Following his retirement, he was employed at Walmart in Rouzerville, PA.
He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Mrs. Robin Claire (Bryan) Holderness, whom he married June 17, 1978; two children, Michael "Mike" Holderness of Waynesboro and Jenna Holderness of Emmitsburg, MD; close family friend, Kathryn Anders of Emmitsburg; one sister, Louann Holderness; three brothers, Robert "Bobby" Holderness of Littlestown, PA, Keith Holderness and his wife, Shelley of Waldorf, MD and Kenneth "Kenny" Holderness of Edgewater, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with the Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 11, 2020