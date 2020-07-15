Mrs. Rosalie Brindle Christiansen, 80, formerly of Darlington, SC and more recently of Lake Manassas nursing/rehab home in Gainesville, VA passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lake Manassas Health and Rehab Center, Gainesville, VA.
Born September 24, 1939 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. and Anna E. (Teeter) Brindle.
She graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of 1958.
She and her husband, the late Marius Christiansen, were married on August 13, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD, and they made their home in Alexandria Virginia. Mr. Christiansen died March 26, 2012.
Mrs. Christiansen worked 8 years for Smitty's Building Company in VA, doing accounting.
Rosalie was a devoted mother. Her family was most important to her.
She is survived by two daughters: Kathy Mossey and Christine Thayer, both of Woodbridge, VA; 5 grandchildren: Jason Hall, Amber Thayer, Jesse Mossey, Austin Hagerman, and Lexi Hagerman; 4 great-grandchildren: Jaelyn, Caleb, Brynleigh Hall and Bryden Hall; a sister-in-law, Lois Brindle, Greencastle, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her nephew, Brian Brindle.
In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert T. "Bob" Brindle.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA, , with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services Friday in the funeral home.
