Rosalind - Roz - Simonetti, age 72, beloved wife, Mother, Grandmother, sister, and Aunt passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzhiemer's disease.
Roz married Daniel Simonetti, her next door neighbor and high school sweetheart on August 1, 1971. The couple began their journey together in Rural Ridge, PA where Roz worked in logistics for several trucking companies. They welcomed their first son, Daniel, on February 14, 1977. From that day on, or shortly thereafter, Roz's world was filled with soccer balls and baseballs - including one that hit her refrigerator when big Dan and little Dan were playing catch in the house. Their second son, Anthony (Tony), was born on December 19, 1980.
In the following years, Roz enjoyed nights spent with her bowling league but could most often be found cheering on her favorite soccer players.
In 1990, Dan Sr. was transferred from his job with GMC from Pittsburgh, Pa. to Martinsburg, W.V. The first time Dan brought Roz to Greencastle to look for real estate, he took her through one of the narrow bridge underpasses and told her all the roads in Greencastle were built like that, to which she replied they would most definitely not be moving there!
After realizing the joke Dan had played on her, as he often did, the couple built a home in Greencastle in 1991. The sound of soccer balls, that were the background music of Lohman Avenue, was soon joined by the tinkering of wrenches in the garage (along with a few occasional choice words). The garage and the Simonetti house became a favorite place for friends and family to gather and Roz welcomed everyone with a cold drink and a listening ear.
Roz later worked at Cellular One and AT&T. She also spent time in customer service for the First National Bank of Greencastle and many evenings after work went to "girls night out" with her colleagues. She enjoyed visiting the beach and other fun destinations with her best friend Linda. Her niece's dance competitions provided opportunities for her to travel with her sister, Cathy, and brother in law, Glen. One of her favorite destinations was Key West, Florida, where Dan Jr. was married in 2009. Roz became a grandmother in 20010 and could often be heard singing to her granddaughters.
A favorite song of the family eloquently explains their final sentiments: let the light guide your way, hold every memory as you go...and every road you take, will always lead you home.
Roz was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Mary (Yaworski) Kernisky, husband Daniel Simonetti Sr., and son Anthony Russell Simonetti. She will be fondly remembered by her son Dan Jr., (Ann), granddaughters Julie, Jaycee and Jorydn, sister Cathy (Glen) Robinson and niece Jillian (Adam) Berge and family.
The current health and safety mandates require indoor services to be private. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Friday, July 24, at the family plot at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
through Rosalind's tribute page at http://act.alz.org/goto/
Or sent to: Alzheimer's Association
225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.