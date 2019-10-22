Home

1940 - 2019
Rose E. Miller passed away on September 30, 2019 at home in Waynesboro Pa. Rose was born on September 27, 1940 to Ruth and Charles Clapsadl at Gettysburg Hospital. Rose married the late William C. Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth A. Little of Littlestown and Becky Dingle of Waynesboro; and three grand sons. Rose is also survived by three sisters, Rita M. Shaffer of Fairfield, Mary T. Kirby of Waynesboro, and Jane C. Reed of Bendersville: and one brother Luke J. Clapsadl of East Berlin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
