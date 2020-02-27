|
Rose Marie (Coyle) Poole, 55, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Waynesboro Hospital in Waynesboro, PA.
Born July 10, 1964 in Waynesboro, and raised in Cascade, MD, she was the loving daughter of the late James D. "Bob" Coyle, Jr. and Dora Jane (Cooper) Coyle.
She was a graduate of Smithsburg High School, class of 1982, and attended Hagerstown Business College.
She was employed by the National Fire Administration in Emmitsburg, MD, from 1989 to 1993 until she became a mother and fulltime homemaker.
Rose is survived by her husband of 29 years, Charles A. Poole IV whom she married October 19, 1990, and her three daughters: Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Amanda Marie Poole and Lizah Jane McClellan with husband Tyson. Rose is also survived by her one sister, Bonnie Miller, four brothers, Eddie Coyle, Bill Coyle, George Coyle and Jeff Coyle, her best friend since Kindergarten, Mary Baker, her faithful canine companion, Bo, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Portner, and one brother, Jim Coyle.
Rose loved fiercely, gave freeheartedly, and fought until the end.
A memorial service will be held on 28 Feb at 1 p.m. at Germantown Bethel Church of God, Cascade, Md., with Pastor Carl Batzel officiating.
Refreshments and socializing will be held afterward at the American Legion in Cascade, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Rose Poole to Waynesboro Hospital, 501 E. Main St. Waynesboro, PA, 17268.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 27, 2020