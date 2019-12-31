|
Mrs. Rosetta Mae (Blubaugh) Hess, 93, formerly of Waynesboro, PA died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Wisconsin.
Born July 30, 1926 in Fairview, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Rebecca (Clem) Blubaugh. She lived most of her life in the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Hess graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1944.
She and her husband, the late Thurman M. Hess, were married on June 2, 1945 in Baltimore, MD. Mr. Hess died on June 20, 2007.
Mrs. Hess worked at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill and later Quincy United Methodist Home in the housekeeping department.
She was a dedicated member of Blue Rock U.B. Church, Waynesboro until she moved to Wisconsin in 2015 to be near her daughter. She sang in the church choir for many years, was a member of the Mixed Couples Sunday School Class and helped serve meals at the Hagerstown, MD rescue mission.
Mrs. Hess enjoyed shopping and going to the Senior Center while she lived in Waynesboro. She also loved watching Waynesboro parades with her husband, making sure to have seats off Main Street. She also enjoyed gathering bittersweet berries with her husband for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Victoria D. Hess of Milwaukee, WI; one grandson, Ryan Mickley of LaSalle, Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Cali Mickley and Gage Mickley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Blubaugh who died in 1936.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Greg Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Rock U.B. Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 31, 2019