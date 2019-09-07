|
|
Roy Junior Bishop, 95, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born November 13, 1923 in Letterkenny Township, he was a son of the late Roy B. and Anna Mary Cunningham Bishop.
Roy was a 1941 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. After his graduation he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably in World War II in Europe, the Philippines and Japan with the 3rd Division 29th Battalion Signal Corps. He also served honorably in the army during the Korean War. Early in his life, Roy was employed as a cook for the Owls Club in Waynesboro. More recently, he was employed for 19 years at James River as a quality control supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing and painting.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Amy West Bishop, whom he married on November 22, 1956; two children, Edwina Pryor (Richard) of Chambersburg, and Jaime Bishop (Sharon) of Schuylkill Haven, PA; six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a son, Roy J Bishop; and four sisters, Ethel, Helen, Mable and Alcesta.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery where military graveside honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 7, 2019