Roy Leon Smith
Roy Leon Smith (better known as "Smitty" in his younger days), 83 passed away peacefully at home on June 4th, 2020.
Born in Waynesboro, he grew up in Rouzerville.
He graduated in 1954-Waynesboro High School and always looked forward to his class reunion.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Burns) Smith and Roy W. Smith. brothers, Donald B. Smith, Edward D. Smith & Crawford L. Smith.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey L. Smith, Florida, Cheryl (Smith) Hall, Chambersburg, Garry & Gretchen (daughter-in-law) Smith, Wales Center, NY.
Grandchildren, Fontina (Ben) Ritter,CT, Diana Smith, FL, Dana Smith & Dylan Smith, NY, Three great granddaughters and one great grandson along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A brother Paul W. Smith, Waynesboro, two sisters, Annabelle McGehee, Lancaster and Helen E. Cool, Smithburg, MD.
Roy was a fun-loving, patient, well known man. A die hard Baltimore Ravens fan and followed the Orioles as well. He looked forward to the "Smith" Family Reunion at Red Run Park. He also enjoyed reading the Record Herald daily. Other things he enjoyed was watching Sunday afternoon football and going to the Parlor House especially for the slippery pot pie.
At a young age he worked at the Grocery Store in Rouzerville. Then as an adult worked for Arthur's Dairy as a Milkman and drove a school bus part-time.
He then retired from Manitowoc, worked in Human Resources to start and was an Executive Chauffeur upon retirement.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to STL Hospice or Red Run Park.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Roy was a very funny man. I enjoyed talking to him. He always kept me laughing. May he rest in peace.
Carol Stephey
Friend
