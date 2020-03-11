|
|
Mrs. Ruby Jane (Smith) Sites, 74, of Cottage Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home.
Born December 1, 1945 in Lantz, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Ceietta Grace (Kuhn) Smith.
Mrs. Sites was a graduate of Smithsburg High School with the Class of 1963.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Terry L. Sites, Sr., were married September 5, 1964. Mr. Sites passed away February 19, 1984.
Mrs. Sites was employed as a custodian at Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro for a number of years and also worked at the former John Wallace Kitchen, Waynesboro.
She is survived by three children, Tammy Stockslager and her husband, Tim of Quincy, PA, Terry L. Sites, Jr. of Waynesboro and Scott E. Sites and his wife, Tamara of St. Augustine, FL; three grandchildren, Tracy Kreps, Terry L. Kreps, Jr. and Avery Sites; two great-grandchildren, Tessa Kreps and Taren Kreps; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joann (Smith) Beard Reed; and one brother, Frederick L. Smith.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. Lynn D. Trutt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fairfield, PA
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2020