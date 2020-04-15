|
Ruth E. Hollinger, 93, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Maple Street, Mont Alto, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born May 9, 1929 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Barbara E. (Bumbaugh) Hollinger.
Ruth attended Quincy Schools and was a longtime employee of Mont Alto Shirt Factory and Carroll Shoe Company. She retired in 1987.
She attended Mont Alto Methodist Church. An avid gardener, Ruth especially enjoyed tending her roses and took great pride in mowing her own lawn well up into her advanced years. She also loved doing needlework.
Ruth is survived by one daughter, Barbara A. Hollinger of Mont Alto; nieces and nephew, Jerry Hartman of Waynesboro, Betsy Smith of Chambersburg, Gail Hartman of Hagerstown, MD and Nancy Kaiser (David) of Waynesboro; and a number of grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty J. Hartman.
Private graveside services will be held in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy with the Rev. Dr. Karl R. Herman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 15, 2020