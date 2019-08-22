|
Mrs. Ruth G. (Wolf) Ingram, 95, a resident of Shook Home, Chambersburg, and formerly of Edgemont Road, Smithsburg, MD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born September 13, 1923 in Smithsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Nellie (Wolfe) Wolf. She lived most of her life in the Smithsburg area.
She and her husband, the late Herbert L. Ingram, were married on June 1, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Ingram died on December 19, 1996.
Mrs. Ingram was a homemaker.
She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Smithsburg, who enjoyed baking, gardening, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Patricia A. Eckstine and her husband, Dennis of Waynesboro, Cindy L. Shank and her husband, David of Lutherville, MD, Jeffery L. Ingram and his wife, Etta of Smithsburg, Edward E. Ingram and his wife, Denise of Waynesboro, and JoAnn M. Bolton and her husband, Christopher of Hagerstown; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Wolfe of Smithsburg; two sisters, Mary Lewis of Smithsburg and Jane Grossnickle of Myersville, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Audrey Ingram, Evelyn Hessong, and Bernice Sease; and three brothers, Kenneth Wolf, Nevin Wolfe, and Robert Wolfe.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 23, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Linda Warehime officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, 21006 Twin Springs Dr., Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 22, 2019