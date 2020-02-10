|
|
Mrs. Sandra Gail Snoke, 65, of Loop Road, Fayetteville, PA, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in her home.
Born February 22, 1954 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lewis H. Dillon and Audrey Justice.
Mrs. Snoke attended Fairfield, PA schools and was a longtime employee of South Mountain Restoration Center, retiring after 15 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Kenneth W. Snoke, whom she married August 23, 2012; two children, Donald E. Blizzard, III of South Mountain and Bobbi Jo Blizzard of Chambersburg; three grandsons, Donald Freeman, Jr. of Blue Ridge Summit, Brandon Blizzard and Dillon Blizzard, both of South Mountain; one great-grandson, Aries Blizzard; two sisters, Ginger Springer and Crystal Beasley; one brother, Ronnie Tanner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by step-father, Roland Kirby; and one brother, Lewis "Pete" Dillon.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Lee Daywalt officiating. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 10, 2020