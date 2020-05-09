|
Mrs. Sandra Lee "Sandy" (McDonald) Etter, 76, of State Line, PA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her home.
Born June 26, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of the late Chalmers and Frances (Miller) McDonald.
Mrs. Etter was a graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School with the Class of 1961.
She and her late husband, Mr. Anson E. Etter, Jr., were married December 24, 1963 in Hagerstown. They were married 51 years before Mr. Etter passed away November 11, 2015.
Mrs. Etter was employed as a bank teller with Citizen's Bank, now BB&T Bank working at the Greencastle and State Line branches and eventually at the loan center. She retired July 10, 2008 after 38 years with the bank.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Frank L. Carbaugh Home Association and the Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319 all in Greencastle. Mrs. Etter enjoyed reading and loved to spend time at the Lillian S. Besore Library.
Mrs. Etter is survived by a daughter, Kathy Farrow and her husband, Mark of Covington, LA; three grandchildren, Ethan Farrow, Emily Farrow and Brandy Snider; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a baby brother, Joseph H. McDonald and a daughter, Karen Ludwig who passed away in 2005.
Private graveside services will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA with Rev. David Rawley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lillian S. Besore Library, 305 E. Baltimore Street, Greencastle, PA 17225.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.
