|
|
Mrs. Sarah K. (Koury) Zimmerman, 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away, Saturday December 7, 2019, in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born June 14, 1925 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late James S. Koury, Sr. and Emily (Raad) "Honey" Koury. She lived her early life in the Harrisburg area.
Mrs. Zimmerman graduated from William Penn High School with the Class of 1942. In 1945, she graduated from Lebanon Valley College with her Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education, majoring in organ.
She and her husband, the late Robert A. "RAZ" Zimmerman, were married on June 12, 1948. After living in Harrisburg for 2 years, they moved to Waynesboro in 1950, spending most of their married life living on Clayton Ave. Mr. Zimmerman died on March 27, 1997.
In her early life, Mrs. Zimmerman taught in Mercersburg Public Schools and Cameron Grade School (Harrisburg). She was also the organist at First United Brethren Church, Harrisburg and Olivet Presbyterian Church. Upon moving to Waynesboro, she taught in the Waynesboro Area School District from 1967 until 1983, teaching at both Clayton Ave. and Summitview schools. Mrs. Zimmerman was also the organist at The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro for over 50 years beginning in 1952 and was a private piano teacher in Waynesboro beginning in 1950.
She was a longtime and active member of The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro. She was also a member of The Waynesboro College Club, Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, Waynesboro Beneficial Fund, and the Waynesboro Community Concert Association, where she was a longtime board member.
Mrs. Zimmerman was an avid bridge player and was active in several bridge clubs in the area. In addition to bridge, her diverse interests included the opera, Penn State Football and she could even be seen at various high school sporting events.
She is survived by two children, Barbara A. Bowersox and her husband, Jim and Dr. Robert R. Zimmerman and his wife, Linda, all of Waynesboro; 8 grandchildren, Scott, Amy, Adam, Jeremy, Wendy, Aaron, Anne Marie, and Andrew; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. James S. Koury, Jr. and Ramsay J. Koury.
A public viewing will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, December 13, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Graveside committal services will be PRIVATE in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 WEEKS LATER at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019, in The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Ruth Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019