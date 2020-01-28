|
|
Sarah M. Foose, 38, of Rouzerville, PA , passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 4, 1981 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Gordon R. and Beverley F. (Geesaman) Foose of Rouzerville. She lived her entire life in the Rouzerville area.
Sarah was born with Cystic Fibrosis however she remained healthy throughout her childhood and early adulthood.
She loved and played fast pitch softball playing with the Maidens varsity team. She also ran hurdles for the track team. Sarah received her Red Cross life guard certification, among others, to be able to teach swimming to people from "water babies" to senior citizens. Two of her proudest accomplishments in this area were when she taught both a deaf child and a blind child how to swim.
Sarah was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and was friends with O's pitcher Jim Palmer for 30 years. She was also a big fan of singer Celine Dion who became an advocate for Cystic Fibrosis after losing a niece to the disease. Sarah wrote a fan letter to Celine and, after receiving a reply from her, was able to meet her after a concert in Ohio.
Sarah always had a passion and a love for children. Graduating from Shippensburg University with her degree in elementary education and early childhood development, she was hired as a third grade teacher for the Greencastle School District. Sarah loved all of her students and even referred to them as her "Fooselets". She received her Master's Degree from Walden University and had completed all of her schooling for her Doctorate but her health prevented her from writing her dissertation. Among her many other accomplishments at work, she had also received her Principal Certification. Sarah retired in 2018 for health reasons.
Her greatest goal in life was to be a mother and she was able to achieve this goal with the adoption of her daughter, Alexis. She once said that knowing she would see Lexie is what made her wake up everyday.
Sarah was a life-long member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rouzerville.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by brother, Ty Miller; her spouse, Erin Kramer; her daughter; and her paternal grandmother, I. Jean Foose. She is also survived by her uncle and aunt, Jeffrey & Patricia Geesaman; two cousins, Andrew Geesaman (wife- Kelli) and their 3 children and Nathan Geesaman (wife-Melanie) and their 2 children; and her half-sister, Andrea Flook and her 2 children, Hannah and Jordan.
Sarah was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Blaine & Betty Geesaman; paternal grandfather, Norman Foose; and brother, Michael G. Foose.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro with Pastors Pam Illick and William Smith officiating and special speakers, Dr. Robert Crider and Dr. Greg Hoover. Burial will follow in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, near Rouzerville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, January 30 in the Greencastle High School Auditorium, 500 East Leitersburg Road, Greencastle with a private viewing from 4 to 5 P.M. for TEACHERS ONLY.
The family will also receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday, January 31 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the following charities Sarah held dear to her heart: Living Legacy, 1730 Twin Springs Road, Halethorpe MD 21227 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road, Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21038 or COTA (Children's Organ Transplant Assoc.) at www.cota.org/campaigns/COTAforTeamSarahFoose. It was Sarah's request that any monies left over in COTA's account be donated to another child receiving a transplant.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 28, 2020