Mr. Scott L. Hoover, 60, a resident of Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, died Monday morning, February 24, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born April 28, 1959 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Harold L. and Dorothy A. (Martz) Hoover.
Scott graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1977. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 4 years.
He was employed as a mechanical inspector in the nuclear field for many years.
Scott enjoyed music - especially playing his guitar, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and scuba diving.
He is survived by one daughter, Mattie L. Hoover; three brothers, Kevin J. Hoover of Philipsburg, PA, Brook H. Hoover of Waynesboro, and Timothy M. Hoover of Fayetteville, PA; one niece; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 28, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening, in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 25, 2020