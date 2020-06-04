Seth A. Stine
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seth A. Stine, age 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at the Waynesboro Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Greencastle, PA on April 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Jacob Seth and Elizabeth Biser Stine.
Mr. Stine was a graduate 1956 of the former Quincy High School. He worked as a sheet metal fabricator at Letterkenny Army Depot for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sonja Hockenberry Stine, whom he married on June 14, 1958, two sons, Scott A. Stine (wife Alison) of Waynesboro, PA and Stacy A. Stine (wife Joanna) of Waynesboro, PA, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Stine.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, where Rev. Fr. Robert Malagesi will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved