Seth A. Stine, age 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at the Waynesboro Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Greencastle, PA on April 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Jacob Seth and Elizabeth Biser Stine.
Mr. Stine was a graduate 1956 of the former Quincy High School. He worked as a sheet metal fabricator at Letterkenny Army Depot for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sonja Hockenberry Stine, whom he married on June 14, 1958, two sons, Scott A. Stine (wife Alison) of Waynesboro, PA and Stacy A. Stine (wife Joanna) of Waynesboro, PA, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Stine.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, where Rev. Fr. Robert Malagesi will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 4, 2020.