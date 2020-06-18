Shawn D. Green
Mr. Shawn D. Green, 44, of Fairfield, PA, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his home.
Born December 10, 1975 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Glen Green of Fairfield and the late Gail (Thompson) Green.
Shawn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School.
He and his wife, Charlotte A. Gauger, were married on February 7, 2017 in Fairfield.
Shawn was currently employed as a lift operator at Ralph E. Tobert Masonry, Chambersburg.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going to dirt track races, hunting, boating, riding 4-wheelers and dirt bikes, sitting by the fire, and playing with his children and grand-children.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by six children, Tony Newcomer and his wife, Kaitlin of Fairfield, Nicole Lacasse of Chambersburg, Shawnna Green of Fairfield, Jessica Green of Fairfield, Kayla Green of Fairfield, and Maria Green of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Aiden Staley and Everleigh "Evie" Newcomer; one sister, Tracey Lynch of West Virginia; his paternal grandmother, Rachel Green of Chambersburg; two nieces; and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday evening, June 22, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
